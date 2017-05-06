

CTV Atlantic





Police in New Brunswick say two missing canoeists have been rescued from an island on the St. John River.

The RCMP say the men were reported missing around 3:15 a.m. Saturday when they didn't return from a fiddlehead picking trip.

York Sunbury Search and Rescue were called in to help because of weather conditions and rising water levels.

Mounties say the men were located in good condition on an island in the Keswick area, west of Fredericton, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The province's Emergency Measures Organization has been urging people to stay off rivers and streams as the water is cold and fast-moving currents could be carrying debris.