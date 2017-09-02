

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old Dartmouth man and a 45-year-old from Beaverbank are facing several charges following the search of a marijuana dispensary in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.

Following a search warrant, officers searched the Tasty Budd’s location on Thursday in an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of drugs.

Police previously searched a number of homes and marijuana storefronts throughout Nova Scotia a week earlier, on Aug. 24, resulting in the arrest of 10 people and 69 drug and weapons charges being laid.

Officers say they seized marijuana, shatter, hanish, cannabis oil and drug paraphernalia.

Both men face charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana and resin, and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime.

The men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court on Oct. 25.

Police say they expect further arrests will be made and the investigation is ongoing.