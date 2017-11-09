

CTV Atlantic





Two fishermen have died in separate incidents in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

In the first incident, a 33-year-old man was found dead in Ballantynes Cove – located roughly 30 kilometres north of Antigonish.

The RCMP responded to a report of a missing person at Ballantynes Cove Wharf Road around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a caller reported that a man had been fishing and had docked his boat, but he disappeared.

Crews searched the area and found the man’s body in the water, near his boat.

The man hasn’t been identified, but police say he was from Cape George, N.S.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when he was found.

Missing man found in submerged truck

In the second incident, the body of a missing man was found in his truck, submerged in water in Havre Boucher, N.S.

Police say the 65-year-old Havre Boucher, N.S. man told his family he was going fishing around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He failed to return home that evening, so family members searched the area the next day.

Police say they found his truck submerged in water at the end of the wharf in Havre Boucher, N.S. around noon on Wednesday.

Members of the Antigonish District RCMP and Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. RCMP divers were also called to assist in recovering the man’s vehicle, which was submerged in roughly 15 feet of water.

The man’s body was found inside the submerged truck around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

Autopsies will be performed on both men to determine the causes of their deaths. Police say both cases are under investigation.