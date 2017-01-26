

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on Nova Scotia’s Paq'tnkek First Nation.

The RCMP say the incident happened Monday on Petow Loop.

Police allege one man swung a broken table leg at another man, cutting his hands. They say the second man then stabbed the first man several times with a knife, putting him in hospital.

Terry Matthew Julian is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling house. The 32-year-old Paq'tnkek First Nation man was remanded following his arrest and then released on conditions. He is due to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 15.

Issiah Thomas Julian is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with conditions. The 20-year-old Paq'tnkek First Nation man has been remanded until March 1, when he is due to appear in Antigonish provincial court.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.