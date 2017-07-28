Featured
Two people arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Shelburne County
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 7:25PM ADT
Police arrested two people on drug charges at a traffic stop on Highway 103 in Goose Lake, Shelburne County, N.S., on Thursday.
Cody Douglas Worthen, 38, and Janine Leora Ruth Hamilton, 27, from Barrington were arrested at the scene without incident.
Officers say they seized a number of items from the vehicle including: cocaine, scales, cash, cell phones, and marijuana.
Worthen and Hamilton are facing one charge each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Both were released from custody Friday and are scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on October 25.
