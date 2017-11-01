

Two people are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old Dartmouth man and a 44-year-old Hubley woman at a business on Troop Avenue in Dartmouth Tuesday morning.

Damien Lee Cajolais has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a probation order in connection with the stabbing.

Roxanna Carol Manning-Nurse has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both Cajolais and Manning-Nurse are due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say a third person was arrested, but she was not charged in connection with the stabbing. The 21-year-old woman was arrested in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Dartmouth at 4:30 a.m. Monday. While she isn’t facing charges in the stabbing, police say she has been charged with possession of cocaine, which they allegedly found in her possession when she was arrested.

The Dartmouth woman is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

Police don’t believe the stabbing was a random act, as the victim and suspects are known to one another.