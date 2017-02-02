Featured
Two people killed in head-on collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:43AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 5:16PM AST
A man and a woman in their 60s died after a delivery truck and SUV collided on Nova Scotia's Highway 103 Thursday morning.
Police say the head-on crash happened near Ingramport, N.S., just before 9 a.m.
The 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.
Police say they were the only ones in the SUV.
The 32-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway remained closed for the entire day.
Witnesses told police the roads were slushy at the time of the crash. Police are taking measurements and reviewing information provided by people who witnessed the crash.
“It is so preliminary we don't know what caused this motor vehicle collision here,” said Staff-Sgt. Terry Barrett of Halifax RCMP. “It is what we will work through, but it is winter time so you have to adjust to the conditions no matter what.”
The stretch of road has the most collision in the province, compared to other 100 series single lane highways. The government has identified it as a priority to twin, which they estimate would reduce crashes by nearly a third.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.
More stories from Atlantic
