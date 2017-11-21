Featured
Two people killed in three-vehicle crash in Miramichi
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 10:37AM AST
Two people have died following a three-vehicle collision in Miramichi, N.B.
Sgt. Ed Arbeau of the Miramichi Police Force says the crash happened on Route 117 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.
Arbeau says an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and sideswiped a westbound SUV, then collided with a westbound car.
The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck and the 38-year-old driver of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
With files from KHJ's Brad Perry