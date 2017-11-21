

CTV Atlantic





Two people have died following a three-vehicle collision in Miramichi, N.B.

Sgt. Ed Arbeau of the Miramichi Police Force says the crash happened on Route 117 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Arbeau says an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and sideswiped a westbound SUV, then collided with a westbound car.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck and the 38-year-old driver of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

With files from KHJ's Brad Perry