Two people seriously injured in P.E.I. crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 11:24AM AST
Two people are seriously injured after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in Roseneath, P.E.I.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 4 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the drivers, a 20-year-old man from Head of Cardigan and a 58-year-old woman from the Cardigan area, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the collision, but say road conditions were not a factor.