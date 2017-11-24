

Two people are seriously injured after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in Roseneath, P.E.I.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 4 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the drivers, a 20-year-old man from Head of Cardigan and a 58-year-old woman from the Cardigan area, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision, but say road conditions were not a factor.