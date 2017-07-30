

CTV Atlantic





Police say a witness saw two male teenagers point a gun at the front door of the McDonalds restaurant on Nantucket Ave, in Dartmouth, Friday evening.

Officers say the witness saw the teens outside the restaurant in a Hyundai Elantra at 6:10 p.m.

The witness says the passenger in the vehicle stuck his arm out of the window and pointed a gun at the restaurant where no one was near the door.

The suspects, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, drove away and were located by police later at the No Frills store on Wyse Road.

Police located a pellet gun in the vehicle and took the two into custody.

Both teens have been charged with possession of a weapon and were turned over to their parents.

They will appear in Halifax Youth Court on Aug. 17.