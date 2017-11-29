

CTV Atlantic





Two teenage boys have been arrested after a church in St. George, N.B. was vandalized earlier this month.

The RCMP allege the teens broke into the Church of Christ sometime between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Police say windows were broken, a new piano was smashed, many items were thrown around, and wires and thermostats were ripped from the wall.

A 15-year-old boy from Chance Harbour and a 17-year-old boy from Beaver Harbour were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

Police say the teens were released from custody and are due to appear in court on Feb. 7.

The incident remains under investigation

Meanwhile, other churches have offered assistance and space so the church can continue to conduct services.