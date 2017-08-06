Two head-on collisions in southeastern New Brunswick have claimed the lives of two women.

The RCMP say the first crash happened on Shediac River Road, north of Shediac, around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a car, driven by an 18-year-old from Grande-Digue, crossed the centre line on a turn and collided with an oncoming SUV.

The young woman, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, while a man and a woman in the SUV were taken to hospital.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a head-on crash on Route 15 in Shemogue, east of Shediac.

Mounties say a car travelling eastbound crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 44-year-old woman from Melrose, died at the scene, while a second woman and a young boy in the car were taken to hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say both collisions remain under investigation.

