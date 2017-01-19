

Post-secondary institutions across the Maritimes say they’re making their own adjustments in light of the ongoing work-to-rule job action in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia students applying for scholarships at Acadia, Saint Mary's, Mount Saint Vincent, St. Thomas and Cape Breton universities do not need to submit a reference letter at all.

Mount Allison, St. Francis Xavier and the University of King’s College will accept non-academic references this year.

Dalhousie says it will work with students and scholarship providers to make sure there are no negative impacts on Nova Scotia students.

A spokesperson for the University of New Brunswick says, "UNB encourages students from Nova Scotia to apply for admission and scholarships, and we will assess to the best of our ability with whatever information is available and provided."

Universities are also accommodating students without transcripts. Most are accepting late transcripts, or asking students to self-report their grades.

They say anyone with concerns should contact the admissions department.

The news should bring a measure of relief for some, but there is also uncertainty for the nearly 600 students already taking a Bachelor of Education degree who are unable to practice-teach during the work-to-rule.

"The seriousness of this issue and its potential long-term impacts cannot be understated,” saidPeter Halpin, the executive director of the Association of Atlantic Universities. “Affected universities are committed to undertaking all appropriate action to resolve this issue in a timely and effective manner on behalf of education students across the province."

A spokesperson for Mount Saint Vincent University says once the job action ends, the university is ready to move quickly to get education students into practicum placements. They also say they're hoping for a resolution soon.

The provincial government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union are still meeting with a conciliator under a media blackout.

