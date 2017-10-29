Featured
UPDATE: Windsor RCMP arrest Kerry Lee Sampson on warrant
Windsor RCMP have located and arrested 31-year-old Kerry Lee Sampson.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 1:08PM ADT
RCMP located and arrested 31-year-old Kerry Lee Sampson at 6 p.m. Saturday after he allegedly fled police custody on foot the day before.
Officers say Sampson was taken into custody at a residence in Three Mile Plains in Hants County, N.S.
On Friday, police say Sampson escaped custody after he was arrested for an alleged court order violation.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Saturday.
He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court Monday.
Sampson is facing several charges including: two counts of failure to comply with conditions of undertaking, two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, and escaping custody.