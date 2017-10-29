

CTV Atlantic





Fort Needham Park is a place where the devastation of the Halifax explosion is permanently remembered and now it’s undergoing a 2.7 million upgrade.

Renovations to the 75-year-old park are scheduled to be completed in time for this year’s commemoration of the explosion’s 100th anniversary.

“There’s still a lot of work left to do, but is coming together fast,” says construction project manager, Jeff Spares.

Bells at the park still ring every hour despite the construction happening around them, but a lot has changed.

Certain areas of the park are closed to the public except for 20 to 30 construction employees who are on the site each day.

The park was designed with specific aspects of the explosion in mind to shed light on particular events that occurred throughout Halifax’s history.

“So this ship wall here represents the Mont Blanc and is constructed to match the exact length of the Mont Blanc ship,” says Spares.

Some of the upgrades include a walk through time – a path lined with a wall that’s the length of two ships, Mont Blanc on one side and Imo on the other.

“This is the Vince Coleman message that he had sent to stop the trains from entering Halifax and this has been transcribed into the wall into Morse code."

Spares says despite it being the centennial anniversary of the explosion, it was also about time the park got a makeover and it’s a way for the park to start over again.

“The playground was old and tired, the memorial bell tower, the lighting was at the end of its life, and in anticipation of the 100th anniversary it was time for a total park refresh,” he says.

Spares says his favourite aspect of the park is the Richmond staircase that runs from Union Street up to the bell tower.

“During the Halifax explosion the community of Richmond was devastated so we've etched the word Richmond into the staircase.”

The names of schools and institutions that were lost in the devastation have been engraved in the railings on the vertical posts attached to the stairs.

The park’s playground has been replaced and the sports field has been updated.

Soon, there will be a wall at the memorial park with the dates 1917 and 2017.

Historian, Blair Beed says he's glad something is being done to mark 100 years.

“It’s an interesting visual,” Beed says. “Of course as a neighbourhood park some people are reticent because it's sort of organically formed, with a rose garden and a football spot, it’s been formulated into a vision and we'll see what the vision ends up being.”

The project has been three or four years in the making and Spares expects it will be completed by Dec. 6.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.