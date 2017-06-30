

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton family has had their loved ones’ ashes returned to them after an urn washed ashore at Big Glace Bay beach.

Kayla McIsaac and her stepfather were walking along the beach when her stepfather stepped on what they thought, was a vase.

“My step dad was walking and the urn actually hit his foot. He looked down and picked it up. When he picked it up we thought it was a vase. We were looking at it and noticed it was an urn,” says McIsaac.

McIsaac and her stepfather brought the urn to shore, cleaned it off and posted a photo to Facebook where the post went viral, attracting hundreds of comments.

“There were people that were very interested to know what happened with the story. There was some people that thought the urn should have stayed where it was at. There was also people who thought we did the right thing,” says McIsaac.

McIsaac brought the urn to the Cape Breton Police .

“They've never gotten a call about an urn on the beach before. He said we made their Sunday interesting,” says McIsaac.

The family who owns the urn planned to spread the ashes into the water from a boat, but that’s when it fell and they were unable to get it back.

“I felt great that we found it. It's been very overwhelming. I can't imagine how they feel, losing a loved one in the ocean and not knowing if they'd be able to find them.” says McIsaac.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore