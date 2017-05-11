

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John couple says they have to start all over again and rebuild their starter home after it was ransacked by vandals this week.

Homeowners Raymond and Carol Hamilton say they had just finished renovating their home on Baxter Road, but now there are holes in every wall, broken doors and windows.

"Gyproc is all punched in in every room, fridge is tipped over, stove is booted in, broken windows, all the doors are broke off," says Raymond Hamilton.

The Hamilton’s say the location was their starter home, and they thought another young couple could start there as well.

“It's a nice property. If you have small children, there's a lot of lawn for kids to run around on. A nice deck out back," says Carol Hamilton.

But even the deck is showing signs of the rampage.

"I'm heartbroken because of all our hard work and effort that we've put into getting it on the market, so that we can get out of debt and live a better life," says Carol Hamilton.

The couple was not living in the building, so they were unable to get insurance to cover an act of vandalism.

The Hamilton’s say none of the copper has been torn out of the home and nothing was stolen, leaving them with more questions than answers.

"We have no idea why,” says Carol Hamilton. “There's nothing stolen, no copper pipes stolen, no wires stolen. It's just damage."

The couple says they can't begin to offer a damage estimate right now, except to say it's well into the thousands of dollars.

Major crimes is investigating, but no suspects have been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.