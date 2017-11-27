

CTV Atlantic





Members of a small congregation in St. George, N.B., were unable to enter their own church over the weekend, as it is now considered a crime scene.

Windows were broken, a brand new piano was smashed, wires and thermostats were ripped from the wall, and many items were thrown around.

"I can't describe my feeling,” says Minister David Haddon. “It wasn't anger. Surprise, I guess, probably more than anything."

The vandalism is believed to have happened sometime between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. Nothing appears to have been taken from the church.

"There's a tremendous number of people who are a little riled up because of what someone would do to a church building," says Haddon.

Forensics officers have spent hours photographing and documenting the damage inside. Police are pleading for public assistance.

"Any time we have an act like this in a community like ours, it certainly shocks the public conscience,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson of St. George RCMP. “We are actively following up on any lead that would help us to identify the persons responsible."

Other churches have offered assistance and space for the church to conduct services.

"You feel like you're all alone sometimes, and then when these things happen, you realize that there's hundreds of people who really feel for you," says the minister’s wife, Allyson Haddon.

The Haddons say they haven't even started to add up the damage, though they're sure it will at least be in the thousands of dollars.

"Good can come of these things. We don't know what it is yet. It's too soon," says David Haddon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.