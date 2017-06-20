Featured
Vandals target New Brunswick's oldest one-room schoolhouse
Vandals have targeted the Cedar Hill School House in Lower Woodstock, N.B. (Maggy Jane Thomas/Facebook)
Vandals have targeted what is believed to be the oldest one-room schoolhouse in New Brunswick.
Photos posted on social media show vulgar graffiti, mostly targeting police, all over the Cedar Hill School House in Lower Woodstock, N.B.
The RCMP say they believe the vandals struck the schoolhouse sometime Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.
Police have gone door-to-door seeking information, but there are no suspects at this time.
According to Woodstock Tourism, the school was built in 1872.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
