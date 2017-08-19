

CTV Atlantic





Police responded to a call of a vehicle submerged in a river in Annapolis County, N.S., at 9:39 a.m., Saturday morning.

Officers say a blue Chevrolet Cruze travelling eastbound on Highway 101 near Lequille, crossed the centre line, and travelled down an embankment into a nearby river.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, escaped from the vehicle through the passenger door, with no injuries.

Paramedics and the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene along with the Department of Transportation.

The vehicle was later towed from the water.