Featured
Veteran celebrates 101st birthday with trip across Confederation Bridge
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 4:33PM ADT
KENSINGTON, P.E.I. - Chester Banks' eyes lit up as he gazed back at the red soil of his beloved Island and ticked the mission off his to-do list.
The P.E.I. native celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday by travelling across the Confederation Bridge -- something he had never done before.
Banks was given the chance after staff at the Kensington care home where he is a resident asked last year if there was anything he hadn't yet done in his long life.
The Second World War veteran -- who wasn't initially a fan of the sprawling bridge -- mentioned a trip across the span, prompting staff to start making plans.
Banks, who put on his felt hat before getting into a rented limousine for the two-hour excursion, says the experience was "just out of this world."
Carol Evans, activity director at the Kensington Community Care Home, says Banks hadn't been outside the complex for a year and was wide-eyed as he looked out at the yellow fields of canola and view of the Island from atop the bridge.
