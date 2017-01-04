

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax family says they are left with nothing after their home was firebombed Monday night, and they’re not sure why it happened.

Jonathan Rasley says he woke up to the sound of breaking glass. He ran downstairs to find the terrifying scene.

"Noticed a beer bottle rolling around in my living room, and it's spilling fire all over my floor. So I grab that and throw it outside," Rasley said.

The Rasley’s and their two young children were able to escape the home but lost all their belongings, except for a handful of jewelry.

They’re now looking for a new place to live.

"It was like a bad B-movie where you run out the door and everything is crumbling down behind you," said Jonathan Rasley.

"I didn't even look back at the house,” said Lee Rasley. “I was looking at my kids, making sure they were okay.”

Police are investigating the fire as arson, and looking for a white man who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

"Investigators have received calls from citizens. It's been helpful and we ask that anyone with additional information give us a call," said Const. Diane Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police.

The community is coming together to support the Rasley family during their time of need. Donations of any kind can be dropped off at Westmount Elementary School in Halifax's west end.

"Anything at all is great,” Jonathan Rasley said. “We have nothing. Anything we don't need will be re-donated to the red cross to help anyone who finds themselves in a position similar to ours."

The family says they are touched by the support they received from their community and the Canadian Red Cross.

"It's nice to know that for this one terrible individual that there's many more with a good heart," said Lee Rasley.

But the family says nightmare isn't over yet.

"The stress of it now is trying to find out where can we put our family back together? Where can we relocate and call home?" said Jonathan Rasley.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to further help the Rasley’s, a family now picking up the pieces and starting over after a harrowing ordeal.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.