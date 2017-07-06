

CTV Atlantic





CTV News has learned the only rink in Glace Bay will not be operating this coming fall or winter due to concerns about mold and structural issues.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says until $4-6 million of renovations are done, the facility isn’t safe.

The facility has outstanding bills including power and water, and Clarke says the volunteer organization that has run the Bayplex since it opened can no longer do it.

Nicky Bonnar, who runs hockey camps and learn-to-skate programs at the Bayplex, says the closure is devastating.

“I don't think we can lose a building of that stature in our community. Any community can't suffer that loss - no way,” says Bonnar.

More than 600 children play hockey at the Bayplex. Glace Bay Minor Hockey president, James Edwards says with the temporary closure, they will move games and practices to Cape Breton University’s complex.

Cecil Clarke says the three levels of government are looking at how to share the renovation costs and that transition plans are being discussed that would likely see the municipality take over the building.

“I’d like to see a new building. I've said this, and I’ll say it again publicly. I think if you're going to put $6 million in, let's go to the community and let's raise $3-4 million dollars. Cape Breton can do that,” says Bonnar.

Clarke says there had been talks about building a new rink instead, however at A cost of $18-20 million dollars, it just isn't feasible.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald