Maritimers gathered at the border dividing Canada and the United States on Wednesday to honour and mourn those who died in the attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

Green ribbons were handed out at the gathering in downtown St. Stephen, N.B., to pay tribute to the Muslim community.

"A hate crime where vulnerable people were singled out and killed and wounded and their place of worship disrespected and desecrated. We had to have a response," said vigil organizer Carol Lynn Gamblin.

"It's such a terrible thing to have happened."

Not far away, the Canadian flag flew at half-mast above the border services building in a small community that is coming to terms with the tragedy.

"Just more shock than anything,” said St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern. “That's not what we're about and that's why we're here today to show that this isn't what Canada is about."

Among the group was Muhammed Aljneid, who arrived from Syria about a year ago. He is saddened by the events in Quebec.

"Our heart is some broken,” said Aljneid. “Not all broken. Some broken"

His native country is one of seven predominantly Muslim countries named in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that blocks many from entering the United States.

Wayne Spires, who sponsored Syrian refugees living in St. Stephen, says the border town has been receptive to newcomers. He’s also willing to give his neighbours the benefit of the doubt.

"All in all, we have been a community of open arms and welcoming," Spires said. "The people of the United States are not all Trumps."

As they gathered within sight of the U.S., the group expressed sorrow and support for the Muslim community in Quebec and the Maritimes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.