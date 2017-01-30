

CTV Atlantic





Candlelight vigils are being planned and police are stepping up patrols after six people were killed and five critically injured at a mosque in Quebec City. More than a dozen others suffered minor injuries.

The shootings happened during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60.

Flags are flying at half-mast at Halifax City Hall, Cape Breton Regional Municipality City Hall, and the Nova Scotia legislature. Halifax Regional Police is flying the Quebec flag outside its headquarters on Gottingen Street.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Halifax at Grand Parade at 6 p.m. The Dalhousie Muslim Student Association is also holding a vigil on Dalhousie University’s Studley quad at 4 p.m.

St. Thomas University is holding a vigil at the STU Chapel at 4:45 p.m. Saint Mary’s University held a moment of silence at the school’s art gallery at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police say the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police are reaching out to their respective Muslim communities. They say police are monitoring intelligence and stepping up patrols accordingly, and anyone who spots any suspicious activity is asked to contact police.

“We also encourage everyone to continue on with their daily lives, although we know that may be difficult in light of yesterday’s senseless act,” said Halifax Regional Police in a statement.

“We recognize that this tragic incident impacts the Muslim community here and all Nova Scotians and Canadians. We’re here to protect the values that we all hold so dear – diversity, inclusion and openness.”

The premiers of all three Maritime provinces are expressing shock and sadness over the attack. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil extended his sympathies to the Muslim community on Twitter, calling the attack “senseless.”

I want to extend deepest sympathies to the Muslim community of Quebec City and everyone touched by this senseless act of violence. — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) January 30, 2017

Canada is welcoming and diverse. I stand with my colleague and friend @phcouillard in embracing the values of a multi-cultural society. — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) January 30, 2017

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant called the shootings “heinous” and said Canada has always been a country that “celebrates its diversity and promotes tolerance and harmony.”

It is with immense sadness that I learned of the heinous act carried out in Quebec last night. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

Canada has always been a country that celebrates its diversity and promotes tolerance and harmony. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

We will prevail. Our thoughts are with the grieving families, the entire Muslim community, and the people of Quebec. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan said his thoughts are with the victims and families of the deadly shooting.

Our thoughts are with the victims and families of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City #stefoy — Wade MacLauchlan (@WadeMacLauchlan) January 30, 2017



