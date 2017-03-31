Featured
Wanted N.B. man located, charged with breaching conditions
Troy McQuade is wanted on an arrest warrant for breach of his conditions. (Courtesy: NB RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:33PM ADT
The New Brunswick RCMP say a man wanted for allegedly breaching his conditions has been located.
A warrant for Troy McQuade’s arrest was issued on Feb. 19 but police were unable to locate him.
Police say the 25-year-old Woodstock man was arrested Thursday. He appeared in court, where he was charged with failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking and breach of probation.
McQuade has been remanded pending a bail hearing in Woodstock provincial court on Monday.
