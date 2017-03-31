

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say a man wanted for allegedly breaching his conditions has been located.

A warrant for Troy McQuade’s arrest was issued on Feb. 19 but police were unable to locate him.

Police say the 25-year-old Woodstock man was arrested Thursday. He appeared in court, where he was charged with failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking and breach of probation.

McQuade has been remanded pending a bail hearing in Woodstock provincial court on Monday.