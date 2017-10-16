Featured
Wanted Quebec man arrested in Campbellton
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Isaac Moffat-Swasson of Listuguj First Nation. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 9:05AM ADT
A Quebec man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick.
The RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Isaac Moffat-Swasson of Listuguj First Nation.
Police said Moffat-Swasson was unlawfully at large from a custodial sentence and they believed he was in the Restigouche County area of New Brunswick.
RCMP officers located and arrested Moffat-Swasson in the Campbellton, N.B. area Friday evening after receiving a tip from the public.
Moffat-Swasson has been remanded into custody.