A Quebec man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick.

The RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Isaac Moffat-Swasson of Listuguj First Nation.

Police said Moffat-Swasson was unlawfully at large from a custodial sentence and they believed he was in the Restigouche County area of New Brunswick.

RCMP officers located and arrested Moffat-Swasson in the Campbellton, N.B. area Friday evening after receiving a tip from the public.

Moffat-Swasson has been remanded into custody.