

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





A water bomber will be brought in Sunday to help knock down three fires burning in Base Gagetown.

The public affairs officer for the base said Sunday morning that dry conditions helped the fires to grow over the weekend.

But Stéphanie Duchesne said they are still contained within the range and training area and there is no risk to surrounding communities.

Duchesne said the biggest impact to area residents is smoke, which is why the water bomber is being brought in.

The fires have been burning for several weeks, she said, and become more active when the conditions get too dry.

Duchesne said because the fires are burning in an impact area, they can't send ground crews in to attack the flames because there could be unexploded ordinances.

Instead, she said crews are working to build fire breaks to prevent the fires from growing any larger.