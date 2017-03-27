

Several buildings at NBCC Fredericton, St. Thomas University, and UNB Fredericton were closed Monday morning due to a water main break.

UNB said Marshall D’Avray, the O’Keefe Centre, and the Aitken Centre will remain closed for the day. STU tweeted that Vanier Hall is also without water, so James Dunn Hall, George Martin Hall and McCain Hall have been opened early to accommodate students.

The below buildings are expected to be closed all day on March 27 due to a water main break. We will provide updates as available. https://t.co/2wHxSjqmqX — UNB Fredericton (@UNBFredericton) March 27, 2017

Update: Vanier Hall also has no water. James Dunn Hall, George Martin Hall and McCain Hall have been opened early to accommodate students. — St.Thomas University (@StThomasU) March 27, 2017

The water main break is also affecting NBCC Fredericton, which was without water early Monday. The building now has water and is open for staff. However, classes will remain cancelled for the day.

UPDATE FOR MAR 27: The NBCC #Fredericton Campus has water and the building is now open for staff. Classes are still cancelled for the day. — NBCC (@myNBCC) March 27, 2017