Featured
Water main break forces closure of buildings at STU, UNB, NBCC Fredericton
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 8:35AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 12:40PM ADT
Several buildings at NBCC Fredericton, St. Thomas University, and UNB Fredericton were closed Monday morning due to a water main break.
UNB said Marshall D’Avray, the O’Keefe Centre, and the Aitken Centre will remain closed for the day. STU tweeted that Vanier Hall is also without water, so James Dunn Hall, George Martin Hall and McCain Hall have been opened early to accommodate students.
The below buildings are expected to be closed all day on March 27 due to a water main break. We will provide updates as available. https://t.co/2wHxSjqmqX— UNB Fredericton (@UNBFredericton) March 27, 2017
Update: Vanier Hall also has no water. James Dunn Hall, George Martin Hall and McCain Hall have been opened early to accommodate students.— St.Thomas University (@StThomasU) March 27, 2017
The water main break is also affecting NBCC Fredericton, which was without water early Monday. The building now has water and is open for staff. However, classes will remain cancelled for the day.
UPDATE FOR MAR 27: The NBCC #Fredericton Campus has water and the building is now open for staff. Classes are still cancelled for the day.— NBCC (@myNBCC) March 27, 2017
Water main break on Fredericton's College Hill cancels class at NBCC for the day, closes buildings at UNB and STU @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ZaESohUzeZ— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) March 27, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Ontario garbage worker plans to retire to defunct N.B. jail
- Retailers offered new, free online course to prevent racial profiling
- Water main break forces closure of buildings at STU, UNB, NBCC Fredericton
- N.B. RCMP investigating after jogger finds man's body in Sackville
- Elections watchdog alleges N.S. man broke political contribution rules