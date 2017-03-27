Several buildings at NBCC Fredericton, St. Thomas University, and UNB Fredericton were closed Monday morning due to a water main break.

UNB said Marshall D’Avray, the O’Keefe Centre, and the Aitken Centre will remain closed for the day. STU tweeted that Vanier Hall is also without water, so James Dunn Hall, George Martin Hall and McCain Hall have been opened early to accommodate students.

The water main break is also affecting NBCC Fredericton, which was without water early Monday. The building now has water and is open for staff. However, classes will remain cancelled for the day.