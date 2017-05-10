

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick government is reminding residents that property taxes are due by the end of May, despite many of those owners applying for a reassessment and new bill.

Christene Sooley and her husband, Daryl Saunders, of Nauwigewauk, N.B., opened their property tax bill to find their home assessed at $100,000 more than last year.

“(Service New Brunswick) took pictures apparently and they couldn't find a building permit for the back portion, so therefore that's why my taxes were raised,” said Sooley.

Sooley says the price increased because a section in the backyard was added. But she says the crown corporation hasn't checked on her property for at least a decade.

“They should come and check the property at least every five years,” Solley said.

The couple is still pushing for a review and demanding a reassessment. They have been promised someone will be out for an on-site inspection Friday.

Sooley says they’re not prepared to pay such a high increase, even if it could be lowered later on. She has to start paying the bill by the end of May.

“We don't have this money. Where do we cut back? On groceries? Medication?” said Sooley.

Service New Brunswick has told CTV News re-inspections used to be carried out every 15 years, but are now supposed to be done every four. Sooley says this proves Service New Brunswick hasn't been keeping to that rule.

A property assessment can only increase 10 per cent in value each year, but according to Service New Brunswick, that doesn't apply if there's been new construction or major renovations done to a property.

Solley assures there are no new major parts to her home.

“I get emotional over this. It's my home,” said Solley, choking back tears.

Sooley lives with cerebral palsy and would like to do some renovations in order to make her home more accessible, but she says right now, that goal is simply out of reach.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.