A Dartmouth family is still searching for answers over a year after their loved one was shot and killed while out for a walk.

Rickey Walker died on Sept. 1, 2016 after being shot on Leaman Drive behind John MacNeil Elementary School. His nephew, Brandon Walker, says that day is now followed by the longest 14 months of his life.

“My uncle has pretty much been my father figure for many years, living on and off with my mom for quite a few years. He taught me a lot,” Brandon says.

Brandon says he worked alongside his uncle, who was an MC at work Christmas parties. He says Rickey was a team player who was very family orientated.

“We're missing a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, a coworker,” says Brandon.

“We're missing him. We need answers.”

Brandon doesn’t believe investigators have received many tips.

“I know that the case was added to the Department of Justice rewards program in March, but to date we have yet to receive any.”

But police believe someone knows something and are still hoping witnesses will come forward. The reward is $150,000 for any information leading to a conviction.

Brandon wishes there was more communication. They called police a month ago for an update and still haven’t heard back.

“Families are kept out of the loop,” he says. “Even if it is saying, ‘We haven't heard any information.’ Our family's hurting. It's been 13, 14 months since my uncle got killed.”

Brandon says all he can do is work on becoming the person his uncle taught him to be.

“He knew how to break people out of their shell, which is something that I hope to keep as a trait when I get older.”

Anyone with information on Rickey Walker's murder is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.