White outs and slippery roads led to crashes and cancellations in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton on Thursday.

The fierce weather brought near blizzard conditions to Sydney, which forced schools to close for the 16th time this year in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

Cape Breton resident Paul Gardiner spent much of his day digging out rather than going to work.

"Too nasty,” he said. “I could have gone in, but I don't know if I would have gotten back home."

It was a similar recipe of strong winds and blowing winds in New Glasgow, N.S.

“We're getting sick of it,” said resident Bill Campbell. “If this keeps up, we'll have to be out here again shovelling."

“It's almost finished now for the year, so we figure this might be the last one," said resident Dan MacInnis.

Closer to the ocean, drifting snow was so strong you could hardly see the road. Some vehicles got stuck and were in need of heavy artillery to free them.

"We actually had one Department of Transportation plow in,” said Const. Mike Bryne of Cape Breton Regional Police Traffic Safety. “It couldn't sort of open it up. There were drifts so hard they had to call in the second one.”

The Sydney area remains under a snowfall warning, with flakes expected to fall until Friday morning. More than 30 centimetres could be on the ground by then.

"We'll just take it as it comes. That's what it is about living in Canada," said MacInnis.

Cape Breton police are asking motorists to only use the roads if necessary.

The overnight winter parking ban has been extended in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality until April 15. It was original set to end on the last day of March.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.