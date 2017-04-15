

CTV Atlantic





It was a heart-wrenching day in the community of St. George, N.B., on Saturday as hundreds gathered to say farewell to four longtime residents who perished in a terrible fire early this week.

"It’s just really a dark week for everybody," said Kevin Theriault, president of the Fundy Firefighters Association.

On what would have been his 56th birthday, the community laid to rest Davie Boyd, his two brothers and mother, Esther.

Close to 100 firefighters from departments all over New Brunswick were also in attendance.

Davie Boyd was an honourary firefighter for 40 years. He was often seen walking around town with his uniform on, going to his favourite restaurant or to the Anglican Church. Boyd had joined his fellow firefighters to welcome their newest fire truck the morning of the fire.

“He was always around he was always a joy to be around. Like I say, we're missing a brother," said Theriault.

The family died in the fire that started around noon on Tuesday. It has many community members at a loss for words.

"I will remember them all,” said Bill Pilkington, who was the Boyd’s neighbour for 36 years. “Esther, for her courage and perseverance in keeping the family together and providing for the boys. And the boys, they were all incredible individuals."

There was a private funeral Saturday morning and one for the general public in the afternoon. With the Baptist church completely full, the Anglican one across the street accommodated the rest.

Premier Brian Gallant and local MLA Rick Doucet were in attendance.

"It was moving to hear the chief speak of Davey and to speak about what he had done for the community and what he had done for firefighters. Esther, Davey, Billy and Robbie are all going to be missed," said Gallant.

During the service, a grass fire started just metres from the churches. Neighbouring departments have been covering all calls made within the town of St. George this weekend, and that included about five grass fires in the area.

Afterward, the entire main street was open for foot traffic only, so those in mourning could join together in the heart of St. George under the sun.

"I belong to the Anglican church where David always attended,” said resident Stan Smith. “He was always there every Sunday. He was there more than I was to be honest. But they were a lovely family, their mother was just a wonderful person.’

“Billy” Boyd was 59, “Davey" Boyd was 55, “Robbie" Boyd was 52 and Esther Boyd was 80 years old.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.