A new palliative oncology room has been unveiled at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in memory of a little boy who captured hearts in his community.

The MacArthur family cut the ribbon to ‘Caleb’s Superhero Suite’ Wednesday, with the help of Caleb’s favourite superhero sword.

“It was completely overwhelming when we first walked in, to see the change from the cold hospital room it was, to this warm welcoming area,” said Caleb’s father, Mike MacArthur.

Adorned with superheroes, the bright, cheerful room was designed to feel more like home than a hospital. The MacArthur family hadn’t been inside the room since Caleb stayed there during his journey with cancer more than two years ago.

The family has been fundraising and working on every detail to renovate the room in Caleb’s memory.

“I wanted it to be bright and cheery and fun and inspiring for families coming in, and I think we accomplished that,” said the boy’s mother, Nicole Forgeron-MacArthur.

The room is the only dedicated palliative oncology room in Nova Scotia, outside of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

It’s an important asset to patient care, and a testament to the determination of the Caleb’s Courage movement, which was led by the boy’s parents.

“Imagine going through the most difficult time in your life. They had the faith and perseverance to be able to give back, and it’s just a tremendous story that we can all be very proud of,” said Brad Jacobs, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

The community also pitched in to complete the $160,000 project, with three-quarters of it covered through in-kind donations. Another $75,000 comes from an Aviva Community Fund won by Caleb’s Courage. Any extra money will go towards an endowment fund in Caleb’s memory.

The MacArthurs say they are keeping their little boy’s legacy alive by giving back to the community that gave them so much.

“He’s here right now and we think he would be totally amazed at how the community has come together,” said Mike MacArthur.

“It’s a superhero room for our little superhero,” said Nicole Forgeron-MacArthur. “I know he loves it.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald