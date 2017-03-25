Featured
Weapons complaint prompts lockdown at Cole Harbour Place
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:20PM ADT
Halifax District RCMP are investigating a weapons complaint that prompted a lockdown at Cole Harbour Place in Dartmouth.
Officers and a K-9 unit responded around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that a group of young people were seen walking into Cole Harbour Place with some type of handgun.
The building was placed into a lockdown and police found the weapon, which turned out to be an air gun.
Police say there were no injuries.
The lockdown has since been lifted and the facility is back to normal operations.
The incident is under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Weapons complaint prompts lockdown at Cole Harbour Place
- Moncton firefighters, police raise more than $7,000 in the name of #BeccaToldMeTo
- Cash-filled pink envelopes found across Antigonish as part of pay-it-forward initiative
- N.S. man to pursue legal action over personalized licence plate
- “It's a big relief’: Cape Breton school reopens five months after flood, delays
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10