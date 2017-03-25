

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP are investigating a weapons complaint that prompted a lockdown at Cole Harbour Place in Dartmouth.

Officers and a K-9 unit responded around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that a group of young people were seen walking into Cole Harbour Place with some type of handgun.

The building was placed into a lockdown and police found the weapon, which turned out to be an air gun.

Police say there were no injuries.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the facility is back to normal operations.

The incident is under investigation.