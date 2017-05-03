

CTV Atlantic





With plenty of rain in the forecast for the Fredericton area, residents are being urged to stay alert of the rivers that are already spilling their banks.

An estimated 30 to 50 millimetres is expected to fall this weekend. New Brunswick EMO says the water won’t be receding by this weekend, which means they’ll be ready to sound the alarm if water gets any higher.

“The situation can change very rapidly,” says Greg McCallum of EMO. “The water is fast-flowing. There's a lot of debris in the water.”

While the water that refuses to recede is becoming a nuisance to some businesses, Riverside Resort manager Dan Myers says they don't really worry until the water gets to a certain point.

“There's no panic or no worries that it will hit the building,” Myers says. “We have some precautions in place – a number of sandbags and metal gates that we do put up.”

Officials are also asking people who don't live along the river to be safe while participating in what they've dubbed "flood tourism." Myers has noticed lots of people coming down and taking pictures, and people are heading down the main flooded road to do the same.

EMO is asking residents to be careful and not go through any water covered roads for their safety and others.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.