CTV News has learned the identity of the two women involved in a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in Howie Centre, N.S.

Cape Breton cruise marketing manager Bernadette MacNeil was seriously injured in the three vehicle crash that killed her 90-year-old mother just outside of Sydney.

An RCMP collision analyst spent hours on the scene Friday. His findings are expected in the coming weeks. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MacNeil remains in hospital, in a coma,with multiple broken bones. Her friend and colleague says she has no head injuries and is doing better than expected.

“"We were in shock. Bernadette was in the office in the morning, and she had to run an errand. When we got the call from her son to hear that she was in a car crash, it was quite shocking," says colleague Marlene Usher.

Usher visited her friend Sunday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

"Bernadette's doing remarkably well considering the injuries that she sustained. She is in, I’d say, serious but stable condition. We're very optimistic for a full recovery," says Usher.

MacNeil’s impact as cruise marketing manager was acknowledged by Cape Breton’s mayor, Cecil Clarke, on Sunday.

Clarke says in a statement: “On behalf of our municipality's Council and staff, we offer our deepest condolences to Bernadette and her family. Our thoughts today are with Bernadette as she recovers in hospital. As her friends and colleagues, we pray for her recovery and well-being.”

MacNeil’s coworkers say she’s worked hard to build up the cruise industry, and they’re vowing to move forward, in her honour, for the time being.

“We don't have another Bernadette yet, but we'll recover,” says Usher.

While Bernadette’s recovery is expected to be lengthy, her friends and family are staying optimistic that she will be able to heal and return to the work she loves.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald