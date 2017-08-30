

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old businessman from Halifax has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a deceased person at an apartment building at 54 Prince Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the body of a man inside his apartment. He has been identified as James David Matthews, who was the founder of a Halifax financial planning business.

Matthews split his time between Sydney and Halifax, and owned the building where his body was discovered.

His longtime business partner John Tompkins spoke very highly of Matthews, saying never in a million years did he imagine this happening. Tompkins says Matthews was a genuine, kind, caring, thoughtful person who lived an authentic life.

Police say Matthews’ death is considered suspicious and they are treating it as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.