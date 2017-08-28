

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of a missing boater has been recovered from a lake outside Halifax.

Halifax District RCMP responded to Porters Lake just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday after someone reported that a boat had been spotted going around the lake in circles, and that they had heard someone calling for help.

Members of the Eastern Shore Ground Search and Rescue responded to the scene, as well as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, who used two boats to comb the lake. Several local boaters also assisted in the search.

The boat was found and taken back to shore.

Crews continued to search for the missing boater throughout the night. A Department of Natural Resources helicopter and RCMP underwater dive team were called to assist in the search Monday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. Monday from someone who had found a body in the water near his home. Investigators confirm the body is that of the missing boater.

His name has not been released, but police say the 62-year-old man was from West Chezzetcook, N.S.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.