Power crews are on standby with another dose of winter weather on its way to the Maritimes – this time landing in pockets of western New Brunswick.

Wet and heavy snow is expected to approach from central Canada, which has already tallied up travel trouble in Ottawa and Montreal.

Kristen Morehouse is happy to fly straight to Toronto to avoid it all.

“I’m just glad I’m flying out today instead of tomorrow,” Morehouse said.

Shops closed for the stat holiday will have many lined up on the roadways in just a few hours. At that point, the storm should already be well underway.

NB Power is taking precautions after their already busy Christmas Day.

“We had about 6,700 customers yesterday in the Greater Fredericton area without power,” said Marie-Andrée Bolduc of the power utility. “High winds were causing the trees to make contact with the lines so we had extra crews brought in from other parts of the province to help out in the restoration efforts.”

NB Power says the vast majority who lost electricity Sunday afternoon had it back by the evening. The utility's focus this time is not as much on wind, but the heavy snow.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.