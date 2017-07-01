

CTV Atlantic





Canada Day festivities got off to a slow start Saturday morning as the rain forced cancellations and delays for several events in Nova Scotia.

The Fuse Festival held at the Halifax Common started nearly 90 minutes late because of a downpour.

“It’s your worst nightmare really. The worst thing that can happen,” says Maria Osende, director of the FUSE Festival.

The weather had an effect on crowds as most of the outdoor tables on the waterfront were empty at noon time. Food trucks at the commons were also dealing with slower business than expected.

Bill Pratt works for Chef Inspired and was prepared to sell 5000 hamburgers and hotdogs, but expected larger crowds.

“We were going to do ribs and chicken and sausage, a whole barbeque plate, which would have taken more staff to do that. We were just kind of afraid of the weather,” says Pratt.

Some residents however did not let the weather impact their day.

“I think we’ll stick around and see how wet it gets. If it's too wet, we'll head back for our hotel, and if it gets nice we’ll stay for the fireworks,” says Sherrie Gutfreund who’s visiting from Alberta.

The weather did end up cancelling one Canada Day tradition – the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Parade.

“I did not sleep well last night, because nobody wants to disappoint by having to cancel the Canada Day parade. We have people that are marching in costume, and their instruments, and we have to put the best interests of our performers first,” says Tattoo director, Jennie King.

The evening show at the Halifax Common is still scheduled to go on as planned with Matt Mays and Deadmau5 despite the rain.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff