

CTV Atlantic





The rink in Whitney Pier, N.S has been a staple in the Cape Breton community for more than 50 years, but now officials are struggling to keep the doors open.

“The public has concerns. We know if we don’t get any help we are going to have to close it for sure,” says board member Jack Pearson.

The Whitney Pier Rink has run into some financial problems and currently has an outstanding power bill of more than $9,000. Pearson says, if the bill isn’t paid soon, Nova Scotia Power is going to shut off the electricity.

“The condensers and the fans were in very bad shape. They were working 24 hours a day and if it got any warmer, they were going to go, and that drove our power bill sky-high,” says Pearson.

Late Friday afternoon, local MLA Derek Mombourquette assured Pearson the lights will stay on – at least for now.

“The power will not be shut off this weekend,” says Mombourquette. “My office has been in contact with representatives from Nova Scotia Power to meet with the board and address the costs associated with running the rink.”

The problems started at the beginning of the year, when the rink’s major tenant – Sydney Minor Hockey – left for the newer rink in nearby Membertou, N.S.

“Twenty-one hours by about $150 an hour, I’m not sure what the figures are, but it’s a big loss,” says Pearson. “We picked up some, but not nearly as much as we would like to have.”

The rink is facing other issues, such as the building’s foundation and structural integrity. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has already started assessments to look and see whether it’s viable to keep the building running.

Meanwhile, the community has created a GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $1,200 as of Friday afternoon.

An emergency meeting is planned for Friday evening to discuss the building’s future.