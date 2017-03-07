

CTV Atlantic





There are growing indications that fewer Canadians will be travelling to the United States this year, with people in the travel business citing the ‘Trump effect’ – a response to President Donald Trump’s election and the current political climate south of the border.

Roughly 77 million people visit the United States every year, including tens of thousands of Maritimers, but travel is already dropping off.

Ellen Tucker, a travel agent in Saint John, says uncertainty surrounding travel bans and invasive security measures at the U.S. border are making some Maritimers have second thoughts.

“Many of the people I talk to are saying, ‘I’m not sure I want to go to the U.S. What are some of the other places you’d recommend? I’m just avoiding the U.S. right now,’” says Tucker.

As a result, online searches for U.S. destinations are down by as much as 17 per cent, compared to last year. People in the tourism industry say, if Trump does have an impact on travel to the U.S., that impact is more likely to be felt in the summer or fall, as many Maritimers would have booked trips for March Break before the U.S. Election.

“A lot of people would have been booked for the U.S. in August or September or October of last year,” says Gary Howard of CAA Travel. “It’s a bit of a case of ‘who knew?’ And you’re not going to change your family plan to go to Walt Disney World based on this happening.”

U.S. tourism officials say the Trump effect could result in the most damage the industry has suffered since 9/11. Canada, on the other hand, could benefit.

“I think a lot of people are deciding to stay in Canada this year,” says Tucker. “Canadians are deciding that, and I think we’re going to see many, many more Europeans coming to Canada.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron