

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for drug trafficking after he allegedly sold opioids to two men who overdosed in Windsor, N.S. last week.

RCMP officers came upon a 20-year-old man in medical distress while on patrol in the town around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5. While attending to him, the officers found a 21-year-old man showing similar symptoms.

“Based on the officer's observations and the belief the symptom may have been caused by the drug fentanyl, Naloxone was administered to both men,” said the RCMP in a statement released Friday.

Paramedics arrived on scene and continued to treat the men, who were then taken to the Hants Community Hospital.

Police say the men had taken what they believed was “Molly,” or MDMA, shortly before going into medical distress.

"We're still in the process of confirming what they took but it's extremely alarming to see drugs that can cause this kind of reaction in our community," said the RCMP. "We want to caution citizens that there is no guarantee what is in drugs purchased off the street and could cost you your life."

The next day, police arrested a 38-year-old Windsor man for trafficking in a controlled substance. A search warrant was also executed at his home.

The man was released from custody on conditions and is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on Sept. 19.