RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kerry Lee Sampson after he fled police custody on foot, Friday.



Officers say Sampson was arrested at a residence on Stannus Street in Windsor, N.S., for an alleged court order violation, at 12 p.m. Friday.



RCMP say he resisted arrest and assaulted the police officers at the scene and as a result a conducted energy weapon was deployed.

Sampson was then brought into police custody and taken to hospital for treatment.



RCMP say Sampson was released from hospital and back into police custody at 5 p.m.

Officers say they took Sampson to his residence to pick up necessary personal belongings, but he fled from police on foot.



The officers immediately chased after Sampson and were unable to locate and apprehend him. Since then, RCMP have deployed several recources in an effort to locate him and a warrant for his arrsest has been issued.



Sampson is described as a black male with a medium complexion, with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as five-foot-eight and 180 pounds.

Officers say he has a shaved-head hair style, and a prominent scar and mole on his left cheek.

Sampson was wearing grey sweat pants, a hospital gown and no shoes when he fled from police. His hands were also handcuffed at the time.

Police received reports that Sampson was seen in the Panuke Road area on Saturday. Sources told police Sampson was wearing a black hoodie, dark grey pants and didn’t have handcuffs on.



RCMP say they do not believe Sampson is a threat to the public, but ask the anyone who spots him to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding Sampson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.