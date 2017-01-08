

CTV Atlantic





Parts of Atlantic Canada were digging out Sunday morning after a winter storm dumped 35 centimetres of snow on some areas.

Environment Canada says as much as 35 centimetres of snow fell over parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. overnight Saturday, while southeastern New Brunswick received about 25 centimetres, leaving highways slippery and slushy.

The same was true in Cape Breton, where police began the day by asking drivers to stay off the roads.

"With the wind and blowing snow, it was causing whiteouts. Visibility at times was down to maybe 5 per cent," said Const. Harry. Halliday of Cape Breton Regional Police.

The snow in Sydney was wet and heavy – the toughest kind for shovellers.

“I couldn't use my snow blower because it kept clogging,” said Sydney resident Michelle Hardy. “I had to get out the trusty old shovel and get my son out of bed."

In New Glasgow, it was almost like a completely different dig out with light, easy to move snow.

Many flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were delayed or cancelled and most major roads in Nova Scotia were still snow-covered Sunday afternoon.

About 6,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were briefly in the dark Sunday, but that number dropped to about 200 by early afternoon.

The Seaport Market in Halifax was forced to shut down. The city says 140 pieces of equipment were dispatched to clear roads, and another hundred to do sidewalks.

Winter parking bans remain in effect until the work is done.

"When the temperature drops, it's going to become extremely slippery. We would advise motorists to slow down, take your time," said Const. Halliday.

P.E.I. remained under a winter storm warning Sunday afternoon, as high winds were expected to blow snow across roadways and create zero-visibility driving conditions.

Most of western Newfoundland was under a snowfall warning Sunday, with 20 centimetres expected by the afternoon before the snow changed to ice pellets and freezing rain.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald and The Canadian Press.