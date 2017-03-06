Featured
Winter storm killed more fish than previously thought at N.S. fish farm: province
A couple in Shelburne Harbour, N.S., say there are huge numbers of dead fish around Cooke Aquaculture.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 3:01PM AST
SHELBURNE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's fisheries department says an acquaculture site that was damaged in a storm last month in Shelburne Harbour has experienced a "higher than expected" mortality rate.
Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says his department doesn't have an exact number of dead fish yet and will have to wait until site owner Cooke Aquaculture finishes harvesting pens in the area.
Colwell says provincial testing has determined that none of the fish died of disease.
He says at this point there is no scientific reason to explain the fish kill.
A news release issued Feb. 24 reported the storm damage and the possibility some fish might have escaped as a result, but there was no mention of dead fish by either the government or the company.
Colwell says investigations by the fisheries and environment departments are continuing.
