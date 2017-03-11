Featured
Wolfville man dies after being struck by vehicle
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 12:01PM AST
A 67-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Wolfville, N.S., Friday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened at 7 p.m. on Willow Avenue.
The Wolfville man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured.
The road remained closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
