A 67-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Wolfville, N.S., Friday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened at 7 p.m. on Willow Avenue.

The Wolfville man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured.

The road remained closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.