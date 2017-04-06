

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has confirmed the identity of a woman found dead following a fire in Nova Scotia’s Hants County earlier this week.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police and fire crews were called to a garage fire in South Rawdon, N.S. around 9:12 a.m. Monday.

“When we arrived there the fire in the garage was fully engulfed,” said Clarke. “The fire was within a detached garage. In an adjacent home, two children were rescued from the home.”

The children escaped the home without injury, but police confirm a 27-year-old woman was found dead.

Police have not released her identity.

Clarke says the RCMP has completed its examination of the fire scene and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the woman's death.

“Our major crime investigators are conducting an investigation, which is ongoing at this time,” said Clarke.

“If anyone has information they would like to bring to us, they’re welcome to contact us. We would absolutely encourage them to contact us with information.”