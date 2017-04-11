

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in Cape Breton’s Inverness County.

Police were called to the fire on MacKinnon Road in Glencoe, N.S. around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The Mabou Fire Department and EHS were already on scene when police arrived.

Police say a 56-year-old man managed to escape from an upstairs bedroom on his own, but a 49-year-old woman died in the fire.

The man was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The RCMP is investigating the fire with the assistance of the fire marshal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.